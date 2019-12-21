Firefighters tackle blazes in New South Wales wildfires 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published Firefighters tackle blazes in New South Wales wildfires Firefighters are battling wildfires in the city of Lithgow, north-west of Sydney with the state of New South Wales in a seven-day state of emergency.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like