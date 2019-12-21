River Roding in UK bursts banks after downpour

Global  

The River Roding in Essex in the UK burst its banks on Saturday after heavy rain.
Travelling home for Christmas is likely to be problematic for many across England as flooding is expected to worsen this weekend, according to the Met Office.




