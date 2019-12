CAA Protest: Clashes reported in UP's Rampur, internet shut | Oneindia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:37s - Published CAA Protest: Clashes reported in UP's Rampur, internet shut | Oneindia News CAA PROTESTS CONTINUE TO ROCK UP, CLASHES ERUPT IN RAMPUR, DELHI CAA PROTEST: 15 PEOPLE ARRESTED, BIHAR BANDH: RJD SUPPORTERS DISRUPT RAIL & ROAD TRAFFIC, BURN TYRES, LUCKNOW JOURNALIST OMAR RASHID: COP SAID HE WOULD TEAR OUT MY BEARD, FACTUALLY INACCURATE: INDIA ON MALAYSIA PM'S REMARK ON CITIZENSHIP LAW, GOVT OFFICIALS ON JAISHANKAR'S CANCELLED US MEET: WON'T BE PRESSURE, SHARAD PAWAR: WHY ALLOW MIGRANTS ONLY FROM PAK, BANGLADESH, AFGHANISTAN AND NOT SRI LANKAN TAMILS? AND OTHER NEWS 0

