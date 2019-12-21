Global  

Hong Kong protesters vandalise restaurant in Yuen Long

Protesters in Hong Kong smashed the windows of an upmarket restaurant on Saturday.

Footage showed a protester using a hammer to vandalise the business in Yoho Mall II.
The restaurant is owned by Maxim's group which has become a target of pro-democracy protesters ever since the daughter of the founder of the group criticised the youth-led movement.




