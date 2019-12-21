Trump signs $738 billion defense bill, creates 'Space Force' 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published Trump signs $738 billion defense bill, creates 'Space Force' U.S. President Donald Trump signs the "National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020" at Joint Base Andrews, which creates Trump's 'Space Force' and gives federal employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave. 0

