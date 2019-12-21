Global  

Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

The magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in a fiery editorial that said the president&apos;s actions were &quot;profoundly immoral.&quot; Chris Dignam has more.
