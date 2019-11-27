Comedian shares how she was reprimanded for saying Merry Christmas

Comedian Whitney Cummings said she was reported to Human Resources for saying "Merry Christmas" to an intern.



Recent related videos from verified sources Kelly Rowland Talks ‘Merry Liddle Christmas’ A lot has changed for Kelly Rowland since Destiny’s Child, including producing and starring in the new holiday movie “Merry Liddle Christmas”. While speaking with ET Canada, the musician and.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:56Published 3 weeks ago Dennis Quaid On His Engagement, New Series ‘Merry Happy Whatever’ Dennis Quaid stars alongside comedian Brent Morin in the new Netflix Series “Merry Happy Whatever,” and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, the duo chat about what audiences can.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:00Published 3 weeks ago