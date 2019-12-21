Global  

Harry gives children of fallen British soliders a special Christmas message

Harry gives children of fallen British soliders a special Christmas message

Harry gives children of fallen British soliders a special Christmas message

The Duke of Sussex told bereaved children of members of the British Armed Forces "you will never be forgotten" in a special Christmas message.

Dressed as Santa on a recorded video, Harry sent his festive wishes to nearly 200 children at a party put on by the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity earlier this month.
