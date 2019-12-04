Pep on City's title chances

Pep Guardiola discusses Manchester City's hopes for the rest of the season as well as Mikel Arteta's appointment as Arsenal head coach.



Tweets about this #LLJ RT @SkySportsPL: "We can't always win. We can't always play well" Pep Guardiola is not panicked by Man City being so far behind leaders L… 38 seconds ago Sky Sports Premier League "We can't always win. We can't always play well" Pep Guardiola is not panicked by Man City being so far behind le… https://t.co/oBOTWZf5uW 7 minutes ago Coral A superb game today as Man City take on Leicester. "They can play themselves into the title race" - @alanshearer di… https://t.co/JLbUd3O1J5 6 hours ago ChezaCash ⚽️ MATCHDAY | Manchester City and Leicester City will fight for their Premier League title chances when the two mee… https://t.co/BouhFkF5qe 6 hours ago