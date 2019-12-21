'Catastrophic' conditions as bushfires intensify in Australia 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s - Published 'Catastrophic' conditions as bushfires intensify in Australia At least 10 people killed and three million hectares of land torched across country in recent months. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this