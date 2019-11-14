Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Mardaani 2' Trailer

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
'Mardaani 2' Trailer

'Mardaani 2' Trailer

Mardaani 2 Trailer - The much-awaited cop thriller will see Rani reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani 2'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

loverlikeMee

𝓟 • *pinned tweet* never met/seen Taylor live EXPOSE YOUR PHONE - my mum - sent her an article - don’t use - don’t use - Gordon Ramsey hot ones ep - mardaani… https://t.co/L9e0U6rJzA 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mardaani 2 trailer: RanI Back with her Supercop Avatar [Video]Mardaani 2 trailer: RanI Back with her Supercop Avatar

Actress Rani Mukherjee is back with her supercop avatar with her upcoming movie 'Mardaani 2' . The trailer of the movie is out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.