Anti-CAA protests: Death toll rises to 14 in Uttar Pradesh, security tightened

Anti-CAA protests: Death toll rises to 14 in Uttar Pradesh, security tightened

Anti-CAA protests: Death toll rises to 14 in Uttar Pradesh, security tightened

The number of people killed in the violence during protests on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 14, with the highest in Meerut, officials and doctors said on Saturday.
