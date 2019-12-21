Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bhim Army chief detained by Delhi Police from Jama Masjid

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Bhim Army chief detained by Delhi Police from Jama MasjidBhim Army chief detained by Delhi Police from Jama Masjid
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest - india news Bhim Army chief Chandras… https://t.co/LPdyQjIRku 46 seconds ago

ncmoulee

N. Chandramouli RT @LiveLawIndia: #DaryaganjProtest Advs. Mehmood Paracha and OP Bharti are present; they are representing Bhim Army Chief, Chandershekhar… 2 minutes ago

Masood78613

Masood, RT @TheQuint: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has been formally arrested after being detained overnight, for his alleged role in viole… 18 minutes ago

Kadaravali

Kada RT @someshjha7: After day of cat and mouse with police, Bhim Army chief Azad detained at Jama Masjid https://t.co/OAiiK17tV9 18 minutes ago

JosephM00387990

Joseph Mathews RT @AnsariLadakh: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained during protest at #JamaMasjid over #CitizenshipAct. @imMAK02 @Shehla_Rashi… 29 minutes ago

JosephM00387990

Joseph Mathews RT @Dailyaddaa: #Update | Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad escapes police custody minutes after he was detained during protest at #JamaM… 31 minutes ago

MHismailahmads2

موحد اسماعیل احمد صدیق🤐 RT @ndtvvideos: Bhim Army chief in police custody, 8 minors among 40 detained in Delhi #CAAProtests https://t.co/09VQfgTFor 31 minutes ago

Mohamma65797797

Mohammad Taufique RT @TheQuint: From the detention of minors to the surrender of Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad, here's how the long night at #Daryagan… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.