Make Your Own Raspberry Pi 4 Photobooth!

Although we mostly rely on smartphones to take photos, portable Photo Booths are a convenient alternative at events like parties and weddings.

Building one from scratch in 2019 is easier than ever, particularly using a Raspberry Pi board and camera, along with a Touchscreen Display.

In this video, we go over the steps on how to assemble the hardware and setup the software to run a Pi-powered Photo Booth for taking selfies with your besties at the next gathering!

Http://bit.ly/2S2hRZH
