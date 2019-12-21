Baby tortoise emerges from its shell 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:06s - Published Baby tortoise emerges from its shell Check out this adorable footage of an Eastern Hermanns Tortoise breaking free of its shell. Awesome! Credit: tort.stork https://www.instagram.com/tort.stork/ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this