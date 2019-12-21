Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CAA Protest Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals Muslims to show restraint

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
CAA Protest Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals Muslims to show restraintCAA Protest Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals Muslims to show restraint
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MartinD52022678

Martin_D RT @SparshSagar1932: Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two different things. NRC as of now is imp… 42 minutes ago

thesiasattv

SIASAT TV #CAA Protest: Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals Muslims to show restraint #CAA_NRC_Protests #CAAProtest… https://t.co/7zo1GNRc9P 1 hour ago

BlackTimes_EU

The Black Times RT @EconomicTimes: #CAA Protest: #Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals #Muslims to show restraint | Download the ET App here: https://t.co/Opm… 2 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times #CAA Protest: #Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals #Muslims to show restraint | Download the ET App here:… https://t.co/qILXcdMLJj 3 hours ago

SparshSagar1932

Sparsh Sagar Deka 🇮🇳 Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two different things. NRC as of now is… https://t.co/hOHfSSNiZp 3 hours ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #CAA #Protest: Shia Cleric Maulana Jawad appeals #Muslims to show restraint https://t.co/DAYi7yw3Ld 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.