Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be celebrating Christmas with the royal family.

Instead, CNN reports, that they will be spending "private family time" in Canada.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said that Meghan called Canada home for seven years, before joining the royal family.

She previously starred on "Suits," a TV legal drama series, which was filmed there.

Prince Harry was also a frequent visitor to the country.

The royal couple have put royal duties on pause to spend time as a family, dividing their time between the US and the UK.

The couple's spokesperson added, "They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."