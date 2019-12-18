Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set?

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set?

Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set?

Ruth Wilson allegedly quit 'The Affair' because of a "toxic" set and frequent requests for nude scenes, a new report in the Hollywood Reporter has claimed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ruth Wilson's Exit From 'The Affair' Explained in Bombshell Report

Shocking allegations are coming to light about why Ruth Wilson really left the hit Showtime show The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


'The Affair' Showrunner Responds to Report About Ruth Wilson's Exit from the Show

Sarah Treem, the showrunner of the Showtime series The Affair, is responding to an article that...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MCleaver

Martin Cleaver #FBPE #FBGC #Volt RT @Jezebel: The Affair creator Sarah Treem still doesn't seem to understand why Ruth Wilson quit the show https://t.co/4wAuYGuZ7h https://… 11 hours ago

expastor

Greg Horton The Affair Creator @SarahTreem Still Doesn't Seem to Understand Why Ruth Wilson Quit the Show… https://t.co/o72jfy1T1F 13 hours ago

Jezebel

Jezebel The Affair creator Sarah Treem still doesn't seem to understand why Ruth Wilson quit the show… https://t.co/RAOC8SZOZr 14 hours ago

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #SarahTreem has denied allegations that Ruth Wilson quit "The Affair" due to "ongoing frustrations with the nudity… https://t.co/cmwzLcYP2S 2 days ago

beverleykendall

Smitten by 📚 Reviews RT @OttawaCitizen: Ruth Wilson quit The Affair because of nudity demands and a 'hostile' work environment https://t.co/Uipx5nmBQh https://t… 2 days ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen Ruth Wilson quit The Affair because of nudity demands and a 'hostile' work environment https://t.co/Uipx5nmBQh https://t.co/BfDYM9GRDW 2 days ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set? #RuthWilson #TheAffair https://t.co/64l3wjaeVO 3 days ago

SexNewsLady

Sex News Lady The Affair showrunner Sarah Treem says she frequently cut Ruth Wilson's***scenes and claims she bent over backwar… https://t.co/voh3b7NBUZ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.