RJD calls for Bihar bandh against CAA & NRC, unruly scenes prevail in state

RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL WORKERS HAVE CALLED FOR A BIHAR BANDH TODAY IN PROTEST AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP LAW AND NRC.

RJD LEADER AND FORMER Dy CM OF BIHAR TEJASHWI YADAV HAD CALLED FOR THE BANDH ON FRIDAY, URGING SUPPORTERS TO JOIN THE CAUSE.

THOUGH THE CALL WAS FOR A PEACEFULPROTEST, UNRULY SCENES PREVAILED IN THE STATE.

#CitizenshipLaw #AntiCAAProtest #BiharBandh
