Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump Signs $1.4 Trillion Spending Deal, Avoiding Shutdown

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Signs $1.4 Trillion Spending Deal, Avoiding Shutdown

President Trump Signs $1.4 Trillion Spending Deal, Avoiding Shutdown

​The president signed the two legislative packages on Friday, after both chambers of congress passed the legislation earlier this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FadedMemester

yee haw amateur polisci major @MattWalshBlog [Trump increases the power of the executive, restricts gun rights, and signs trillion dollar omnibus… https://t.co/oMIZz645OK 19 hours ago

HarrisBaca

Paula Harris Baca Trump Signs Trillion Dollar Spending Bill! https://t.co/70CyUAnYVN via @YouTube @realDonaldTrump Mr President, we a… https://t.co/Ljgn9NJLeA 5 days ago

ololabear

Ololabear🇺🇸Nationalist President Trump signs bill that funds Planned Parenthood😡🤬😡: Trump Signs Trillion Dollar Spending Bill! https://t.co/E9lwZXRQNc 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Raises Tobacco Buying Age to 21 [Video]US Raises Tobacco Buying Age to 21

US Raises Tobacco Buying Age to 21. The new federal law was included in a $1.4 trillion spending bill signed by President Trump. Both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate had expressed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Is the new federal tobacco purchase law strong enough? [Video]Is the new federal tobacco purchase law strong enough?

Last Friday, President Trump signed a nearly $1.4 trillion spending bill that keeps the government open until September. It also changed the legal age which people can purchase tobacco.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.