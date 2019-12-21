Warren Buffett's Favorite Christmas Gifts To Give

According to Markets Insider, Warren Buffett goes all out when gifting his family and friends at Christmas.

The famed investor and billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has a few go-to presents that he gives every year.

Mary Buffett, his former daughter-in-law, said "He would always give each of us $10,000 in hundred-dollar bills." That later turned to 10K worth of stock shares from a company he'd recently bought, like Wells Fargo.

He'd also buy dresses in bulk from a local dress shop in his hometown in Canada and gift them to all of the women in his life.

Buffett also sends a box of See's Candies, one of Berkshire's investments, to friends and relatives annually.