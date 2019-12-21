Global  

Warren Buffett's Favorite Christmas Gifts To Give

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s
According to Markets Insider, Warren Buffett goes all out when gifting his family and friends at Christmas.

The famed investor and billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has a few go-to presents that he gives every year.

Mary Buffett, his former daughter-in-law, said "He would always give each of us $10,000 in hundred-dollar bills." That later turned to 10K worth of stock shares from a company he'd recently bought, like Wells Fargo.

He'd also buy dresses in bulk from a local dress shop in his hometown in Canada and gift them to all of the women in his life.

Buffett also sends a box of See's Candies, one of Berkshire's investments, to friends and relatives annually.
