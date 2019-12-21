Global  

Homelessness Surges 2.7%, Due To California Increase

CNN reports that the U.S. homeless population has increased by 2.7% in 2019.

A US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) report released on Friday says it is due to a surge in unsheltered and chronically homeless people in California.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson said, "Homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency." Reports say that the surge in Los Angeles's homeless population is due to high rent and housing costs.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority also points to challenges with the economy, foster care, mental health, and criminal justice.

A 2019 report revealed that there are almost 60,000 homeless people in L.A.
