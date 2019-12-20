Prince Philip Is In The Hospital

Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas.

The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days.

He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a pre-existing condition, but is being kept there.

Buckingham Palace explained to NBC News, "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor.” Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly stay in Sandringham, where she usually celebrates Christmas.