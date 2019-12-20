Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince Philip Is In The Hospital

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Prince Philip Is In The Hospital

Prince Philip Is In The Hospital

Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas.

The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days.

He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a pre-existing condition, but is being kept there.

Buckingham Palace explained to NBC News, "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor.” Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly stay in Sandringham, where she usually celebrates Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Philip hospitalised as 'precautionary measure'

London, Dec 21 (IANS) The UK's 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted in a hospital as a...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Just JaredCTV NewsUSATODAY.comBBC NewsTamworth HeraldContactMusicNYTimes.com


Prince Philip admitted to London hospital

In a statement, the palace said Philip was admitted for observation and treatment in relation to a...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Wales OnlineTIMEContactMusicNYTimes.comSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital as 'a precautionary measure' [Video]Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital as 'a precautionary measure'

Prince Philip was able to walk into hospital and the Queen has not changed her plans after arriving at Sandringham for Christmas.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:03Published

Royal historian Hugo Vickers reacts to Duke hospitalisation [Video]Royal historian Hugo Vickers reacts to Duke hospitalisation

Royal historian Hugo Vickers has said he doesn’t think we should be ‘particularly worried’ about Prince Philip. The comments come after the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.