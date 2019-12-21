Global  

Prabhudheva's iconic 'Muqabla' back in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Prabhudheva's iconic 'Muqabla' back in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Prabhudheva's iconic 'Muqabla' back in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Prabhudhevas iconic dance anthem "Muqabla" has been recreated for his upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D", which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
