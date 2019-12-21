Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force.

Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military service launched in over 70 years.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk welcomed the newly-launched Space Force by sending out a two word tweet on Friday night.

He tweeted, "Starfleet begins," referencing to "Star Trek.