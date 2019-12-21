Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force.

Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military service launched in over 70 years.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk welcomed the newly-launched Space Force by sending out a two word tweet on Friday night.

He tweeted, "Starfleet begins," referencing to "Star Trek.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.