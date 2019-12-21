Global  

Boris Johnson on decision to charge Anne Sacoolas

Boris Johnson on decision to charge Anne Sacoolas

Boris Johnson on decision to charge Anne Sacoolas

Boris Johnson says the British government continues to make representations to US authorities on behalf of Harry Dunn’s family – after prosecutors charged Anne Sacoolas with causing his death following a road crash in August.

