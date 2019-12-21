'An awful day': catastrophic conditions fuel Australia's bushfires 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published 'An awful day': catastrophic conditions fuel Australia's bushfires Powerful winds and high temperatures are exacerbating bushfires across Australia, with blazes encircling Sydney burning at a dangerous level. David Doyle reports. 0

