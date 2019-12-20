Boris Johnson serves up Christmas lunch to British Troops in Estonia

Boris Johnson has served Christmas lunch to British troops stationed in Estonia as he thanked them for their work in keeping Europe safe.

The Prime Minister dished out turkey and Yorkshire puddings to servicemen at the Tapa military base near the capital Tallinn on a one-day trip to the Baltic state.

The base is home to 850 British troops from the Queen's Royal Hussars who lead the Nato battlegroup along with personnel from Estonia, France and Denmark.

It is the UK's largest operational deployment in Europe and forms part of Nato's Enhanced Forward Presence in the region to ensure the collective defence principle can be upheld on the alliance's eastern border with Russia.