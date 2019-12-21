Global  

Missing 11-year-old girl | Breaking news

North Las Vegas police are asking for help in finding missing 11-year-old Alyssia Brown.

She was last seen at her home near Commerce and Alexander.

Contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111 if you know where she is.
ALSO BREAKING THIS MORNING.NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE NEEDYOUR HELP FINDING AN 11 YEAROLD GIRLTAKE A LOOK AT YOUR SCREENALYSSIA BROWN WAS LAST SEEN ATHER HOME NEAR COMMERCE ANDALEXANDER.SHE WAS WEARING A GREY SHIRTAND TAN PANTS.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATIONABOUT HER WHEREABOUTS CONTACTPOLICE.AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOWBOTH STORIES ON AIR...




