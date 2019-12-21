Global  

Ferguson excited to work with 'world-class manager' Ancelotti

Ferguson excited to work with 'world-class manager' Ancelotti

Ferguson excited to work with 'world-class manager' Ancelotti

Newly appointed Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was watching from the stands as Everton drew 0-0 with Arsenal.

Interim boss Duncan Ferguson reacts to the news.
