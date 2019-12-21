Global  

Local FBI and others visit kids for holidays

The local FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office spent time with local kids on Friday.

They brought them presents.
OFFICE...VISITED THE AGASSI BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB. WITH THE HELP OF "CITIZENS ACADEMY ALUMNI"...INCLUDING OUR STATION'S V-P AND GENERAL MANAGER...CHRIS WAY...THE FEDERAL UNITS...HELD A SHOW AND TELL...ENCOURAGING KIDS.....TO JOIN LAW ENFORCEMENT. ITS IMPORTANT TO SEE THE FBIS POSITIVE SIDE... THEY ALSO BROUGHT GIFTS....FOR THE CHILDREN...AND...HELPED DECORATE....COOKIES AND CAKES! THE BIG GUY PAID A VISIT.....




