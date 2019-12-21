Dua Lipa wanted to "grow and mature" with her second album and is more involved with the production on the record.



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Dua Lipa's mature album #DuaLipa #FutureNostalgia https://t.co/WklJ57Zday 1 hour ago Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album - #dualipaofficial #BuyTickets @DUALIP… 1 day ago AmimA Dua Lipa needed to ‘grow and mature’ with her 2nd album – New music Information https://t.co/Kegl2PsGy1 https://t.co/gWR12dOOd6 2 days ago Daily Entertainment News Dua Lipa's mature album - Dua Lipa wanted to "grow and mature" with her second album. The 'New Rules' hitmaker will… https://t.co/9xF5WEHy38 2 days ago Galih Sebastian Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album The 'New Rules' hitmaker will release 'Future Nostalgia'… https://t.co/qz89SosgId 2 days ago Echoingwalls Music Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album - The ‘New Rules' hitmaker will release ‘Future Nostalgi… https://t.co/uLoXNDzaaT 2 days ago Music news From Music News - Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album https://t.co/Y170jcyEwN #musicnews 2 days ago Z108.net https://t.co/JaUlpp7MP2 - Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album - https://t.co/pHAPjrLS6M 2 days ago