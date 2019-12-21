Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dua Lipa's mature album

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Dua Lipa's mature album

Dua Lipa's mature album

Dua Lipa wanted to "grow and mature" with her second album and is more involved with the production on the record.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Dua Lipa's mature album #DuaLipa #FutureNostalgia https://t.co/WklJ57Zday 1 hour ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album - #dualipaofficial #BuyTickets @DUALIP… 1 day ago

AmimA89728170

AmimA Dua Lipa needed to ‘grow and mature’ with her 2nd album – New music Information https://t.co/Kegl2PsGy1 https://t.co/gWR12dOOd6 2 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Dua Lipa's mature album - Dua Lipa wanted to "grow and mature" with her second album. The 'New Rules' hitmaker will… https://t.co/9xF5WEHy38 2 days ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album The 'New Rules' hitmaker will release 'Future Nostalgia'… https://t.co/qz89SosgId 2 days ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album - The ‘New Rules' hitmaker will release ‘Future Nostalgi… https://t.co/uLoXNDzaaT 2 days ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album https://t.co/Y170jcyEwN #musicnews 2 days ago

NetZ108

Z108.net https://t.co/JaUlpp7MP2 - Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album - https://t.co/pHAPjrLS6M 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.