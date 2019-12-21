Grand Menorah Lighting on Fremont Street 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:16s - Published Grand Menorah Lighting on Fremont Street A Grand Menorah Lighting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Grand Menorah Lighting on Fremont Street EXPERIENCE" THIS WEEKEND.CITY LEADERS...LEAD BY RABBI HARLIG.....FROM THE CHABAD OF SOUTHERNNEVADA...WILL LIGHT A -20- FOOT GRANDTHAT STARTS....AT 4-30 P-M....ON SUNDAY!OLYMPIC SWIMMERS ARE MAKINGTHEIR WAY TO THE VALLEY....





You Might Like

Tweets about this