United Airlines Pulls Boeing 737 Max From Its Schedule Until June 2020

​The move comes in wake of news that Boeing will be halting production of the 737 Max in January.



Tweets about this W. Clayton RT @Newsy: Boeing's 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly crashes involving the aircraft occurred within months… 1 hour ago Newsy Boeing's 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly crashes involving the aircraft occurred w… https://t.co/hEFjKpdSbt 1 hour ago Michael Kunz RT @Reuters: United Airlines pulls Boeing 737 MAX jets until early June https://t.co/IoHE9uMyWx https://t.co/9tmDnZqPkI 7 hours ago Ray Maker RT @AirportWebcams: AIRLINE NEWS: United Airlines pulls Boeing 737 MAX jets until early June | Reuters - https://t.co/x5lXUueR6u https://t.… 7 hours ago JohnIvanov RT @FlightModeblog: United Airlines pulls out #Boeing 737 MAX from schedule through June 2020. #flightmodeblog #flightmode #aviation #avge… 10 hours ago THE CRAZY PARTNER "United Airlines pulls Boeing 737 Max flights through early June" via FOX BIZ https://t.co/hOyvQaXbG3 https://t.co/3mvChu3qHS 10 hours ago THE CRAZY PARTNER "United Airlines pulls grounded Boeing 737 Max from schedules through June" via FOX BIZ https://t.co/eeumpwKjfM https://t.co/xBFrJEFhSJ 10 hours ago Shanelle airfarewatchdog: United's Boeing 737 MAX cancellations extended yet again, this time through June. 😬 https://t.co/vACQ8fOS2J 11 hours ago