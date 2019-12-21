Ferguson: Ancelotti gave Everton boost 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published Ferguson: Ancelotti gave Everton boost Duncan Ferguson says Everton players were given a boost by new manager Carlo Ancelotti being in the stands for Saturday's 0-0 draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park. 0

