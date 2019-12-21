20191221 DEATH Peters

Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Martin Peters, who scored England's second goal in the 1966 final against West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

LONDON (AP) — Martin Peters, who scored one of England’s goals in its victory over West Germany...

West Ham legend Alvin Martin has paid tribute to the ‘tremendous’ Martin Peters who has died at...

The Wild Rose Press He's hanging at the altar--under the mistletoe and without pants. Death Under the Mistletoe Ashantay Peters… https://t.co/EIlv2SHJZ1 1 day ago

Jose Engnr 🇰🇪🇰🇾 RT @ManUtd : We are saddened to hear of the death of Martin Peters MBE. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at United go out to Martin’s fr… 1 day ago

BadManShitta🔱 RT @AbokinTacha : 🗣Who do you know? - Love her fans to death ✔️ - Darling of kid’s 👶 ✔️ - Funny, witty & adorable 😍 ✔️ - Making money 💰& Se… 1 day ago

HISTORY:nevada Cowboy Wolford wrote a great tribute poem for Benny Binion after his death on Dec 25, 1989 called "St Peter and Bin… https://t.co/CmXilkXzXl 12 hours ago

Mike Epling RT @HistoryNevada : Cowboy Wolford wrote a great tribute poem for Benny Binion after his death on Dec 25, 1989 called "St Peter and Binion's… 12 hours ago

Eric △ 10 @itsjustaino i will follow you into the dark by death cab for cutie you to you by maisie peters inevitable by orla… https://t.co/UtUc5mpQuT 7 hours ago