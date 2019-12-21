200 millones de dólares para carreteras de California 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published 200 millones de dólares para carreteras de California La Comisión Californiana de Transportes destinara millones de dólares, para repavimentar y terminar otros proyectos, en algunas carreteras del California. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 200 millones de dólares para carreteras de California Este mes la comisón californiana de transportes, destino 200 millones de ólares para proyectos en 27 carreteras. La entidad tambén designo 42 millones para ayudar en proyectos de ciclo ías y aceras para peatones. Ustedes ya pueden ver algunas mejoras en las señales de tánsito, y nuevas barandillas contra coques, en los condados de butte, placer y yuba. Tambén incluyen ás de 20 millones de ólares, en proyectos de rehabilitacón para el pavimento de la carretera 99, en live oak.





