Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

200 millones de dólares para carreteras de California

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
200 millones de dólares para carreteras de California

200 millones de dólares para carreteras de California

La Comisión Californiana de Transportes destinara millones de dólares, para repavimentar y terminar otros proyectos, en algunas carreteras del California.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

200 millones de dólares para carreteras de California

Este mes la comisón californiana de transportes, destino 200 millones de ólares para proyectos en 27 carreteras.

La entidad tambén designo 42 millones para ayudar en proyectos de ciclo ías y aceras para peatones.

Ustedes ya pueden ver algunas mejoras en las señales de tánsito, y nuevas barandillas contra coques, en los condados de butte, placer y yuba.

Tambén incluyen ás de 20 millones de ólares, en proyectos de rehabilitacón para el pavimento de la carretera 99, en live oak.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.