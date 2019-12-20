Mother wants answers after daughter’s Lake Martin death

Kadn.com.3 the mother of the woman whose body was found at lake martin in breaux bridge is speaking out.

She informed news 15 that she seeking answers regarding her daughter, lathresa joubert's death.

3 nat 3 3 nat lake martin a peaceful and serene spot to view wildlife and nature; a place one mother would have never expected her daughter's life to be claimed... nat "that morning, it had to be 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning, i felt her drowning.

At the same time, she was drowning."

Thresa joubert's daughter, 26-year-old lathresa joubert was found off rookery road along lake martin friday.

"she was my angel... she was heaven sent from birth."

Holding back her tears, thresa tells us that her daughter was a kind and loving person an active military member and a mother.

"she was beautiful; she was her own self."

Nat breon stand-up: "thresa, distraught about this entire situation, believes that this is no accident and that her daughter was deliberately killed... and now she's seeking justice."

"...person or people, who did this, to be caught..."

We're still waiting for the autopsy report from the st.

Martin parish coroner's office... but investigators are suspecting foul play... they also tell us tonight... this is still