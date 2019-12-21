'Peters a complete all-round footballer' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:14s - Published 'Peters a complete all-round footballer' Former West Ham team-mate Harry Redknapp says Martin Peters was a 'complete all-round footballer' and will be remembered forever as a scorer in the 1966 World Cup final. 0

