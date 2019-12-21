Global  

Bloomberg on impeachment: Democrats did their 'constitutional duty'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg on Saturday spoke to supporters in Philadelphia about the impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying House Democrats did what he thought was their "constitutional duty." Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg on Saturday spoke to a group of supporters in Philadelphia, where he opened a campaign field office.

In his remarks, the former New York City mayor took the opportunity to speak about the recent impeachment of President Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MICHAEL BLOOMBERG SAYING: "They did what i think was their constitutional duty to do, and vote to impeach the president.

Now i think they should have a trial, and let the evidence be whatever the evidence is.

That's what the constitution call for and we deserve nothing less." He also had some blistering words for the president.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MICHAEL BLOOMBERG SAYING: "I said that he was a con man, and that's what he's turned out to be.

And i did say that i didn't think he was suited to be president of the united states from a temperament and ethics and whatever point of view.

And unfortunately, i was too soft.

I think he turned out even to be worse than what i would've thought.

Bloomberg has spent more on campaign ads in the last few weeks than his main rivals have all year.

Yet - according to a Reuters/ipsos poll - his level of support has barely budged.




