South African gang boss Rashied Staggie’s funeral attended by hundreds of mourners in crimeridden Manenberg

Hundreds of mourners from the gang and crime-ridden township of Manenberg in South Africa came to pay their last respects to the former leader of the Hard Livings gang, Rashied Staggie.

Rashied together with his twin brother, Rashaad Staggie, founded the Hard Livings gang, in Manenberg in the 1970s.

The gang grew into one of the most powerful gangs in South Africa, and the brothers featured in a BBC documentary in 1993 titled “Cape of Fear.” Rashied was killed in London Road, Salt River, when unknown gunmen opened fire on him while he sat in car outside his home.

In 1996 his twin brother, Rashaad, was killed in the same road by vigilante group PAGAD (People Against Gangsterism & Drugs).

Staggie’s funeral procession left from the London Road home, then proceeded to the Jubilee Community Church in Observatory.

The funeral service was led by Staggie’s close friend, Pastor Ivan Waldeck.

Solomon Staggie, the oldest surviving Staggie brother paid tribute to him and said the family was seeking justice but not revenge.

Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, the alleged leader of rival gang, The Sexy Boys, also attended the funeral service and declined to comment to the media.

The funeral procession then headed for Manenberg, where the coffin was carried into an open air tent, for the community to pay their respects.

Thereafter they proceeded to Durbanville Memorial Park, where the burial took place.
