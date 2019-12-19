Holiday Lighted Boat Parade sets sail in Tampa tonight

CAL FIRE Local 2881 SLU RT @CountyofSLO: Merry Christmas, #SLOCounty! To boost the holiday spirit, here are some beautiful holiday photos taken in SLO County thi… 23 hours ago

County of SLO Merry Christmas, #SLOCounty! To boost the holiday spirit, here are some beautiful holiday photos taken in SLO Cou… https://t.co/aXJb4J1uKB 1 day ago

Tampa Bay's Guru attending Holiday Lighted Boat Parade 5 days ago

Tampa Convention Center Come on out to the @tampariverwalk Downtown Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade! We’ve got tons of covered viewing sp… https://t.co/seuth5YNM1 5 days ago

Bryan Packer Merry Christmas to you and your family! — attending Holiday Lighted Boat Parade at Ulele https://t.co/eXwTN5ywhl 5 days ago

Tampa Bay's Guru Boat parade! — attending Holiday Lighted Boat Parade 5 days ago