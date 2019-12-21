Looking At Baby Weight In Their First Year Of Life

Although babies are born with such a small weight, they quickly gain weight everyday.

According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the average newborn weighs about 8 pounds.

After birth, they immediately lose between 7 percent to 10 percent of their birth weight.

According to Business Insider, babies grow about 0.5 to 1 ounce a day after that loss.

Afterwards, they double their birth weight by five months and triple it in 12 months.