FIFA Considering Staging Women's World Cup Every 2 Years

Dakota Cawe 🌺🌼🌸 RT @ESPNSOCCER2: FIFA considering staging Women’s World Cup every two years – Equalizer Soccer https://t.co/dlyHGeZfTq https://t.co/bT3ziK7… 2 hours ago

Jorge Roberto Moscoz 🤔 FIFA considering staging Women's World Cup every two years - Infantino, via ⁦@espn⁩ https://t.co/IwIjFsQhqZ 6 hours ago

Dave Lange FIFA considering staging Women’s World Cup every two years – Equalizer Soccer https://t.co/jc0rHJjFpk 6 hours ago

ORIA RT @diskifans: According to reports, FIFA are considering staging the Women's World Cup every two years instead of four because it has such… 7 hours ago

iwslprez FIFA considering staging Women’s World Cup every two years – Equalizer Soccer https://t.co/UGe78iOuYB 7 hours ago

ESPN5 FIFA is considering staging the Women's World Cup every two years. 📺 @TV5manila 💻 https://t.co/gw3nij4PMl… https://t.co/vZ0iNpXVrs 8 hours ago