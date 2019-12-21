Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets, 12/21/2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history, Connor Helleb… https://t.co/lvWdTiIFaw 21 minutes ago

LeslieTHEBruce1

Leslie THE Bruce RT @Sportsnet: "If the Wild get their way, it will be a Minnesota-Winnipeg game on New Year’s Day in 2021." The @NHLJets are being conside… 28 minutes ago

muirskijetguy

Don Muir RT @hockeynight: Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history. https://t.co/hvIjtlx3aY 31 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet "If the Wild get their way, it will be a Minnesota-Winnipeg game on New Year’s Day in 2021." The @NHLJets are bein… https://t.co/Gb0jCP12Pt 33 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com RT @NHLdotcom: Patrik Laine scored twice, and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets in a 6-0 win against the Wild, who had a 12-game… 59 minutes ago

Deputy_Dee

Deputy D RT @CBCManitoba: Blake Wheeler becomes leading scorer in franchise history as Jets blank Wild https://t.co/f7HAg5B67W 1 hour ago

FatCobra6

hi_i_suck RT @ATSstats: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild Preview https://t.co/bt207B5C8F #winnipegjets #minnesotawild #wild #jetsnhl #nhl #nhltwitt… 2 hours ago

hockeyfights

hockeyfights Nathan Beaulieu vs Luke Kunin from the Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild game on Dec 21, 2019 https://t.co/5aPLMbGFuA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.