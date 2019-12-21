Blake Wheeler ties franchise record with short handed goal 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:41s - Published Blake Wheeler ties franchise record with short handed goal Blake Wheeler steals the puck and rushes out with Adam Lowry, then receives a return pass and roofs a shorthanded goal to put the Jets up 1-0 0

