Four generations of the royal family bake Christmas puddings

Four generations of the royal family have joined together to bake festive treats in a series of pictures released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas.The Queen, the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George prepared Christmas puddings earlier this month at the palace.The images show the youngest future king, George, stirring fruit mix in a large bowl with a wooden spoon.In one of the pictures, his father, William, grandfather, Charles, and great-grandmother, the Queen, stand behind George smiling and laughing.In the other, the table is filled with four bowls, with all of the generations getting involved with the seasonal baking.The photos are also filled with a large Christmas tree, behind the royals in the palace's Music Room.The tree is adorned with a number of regal decorations and baubles, including a crown, a corgi, a throne and a soldier in what appears to be a Scottish kilt.The puddings were baked as of the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative and will be a number of 99 distributed among projects in 2020, marking the charity's 99th year.
