Special bond in the Bills' Backfield

YOU'REWATCHINGCOUNTDOWN TOKICKOFF ON 7ABC.WELCOME BACK TOFOXBOROUGH AS WEAWAIT TONIGHT'GAME BETWEEN THEBUFFALO BILLS ANDNEW ENGLANDPATRIOTS.

THERE'S ALOT OF PLAYERSWERE KEEPING EYESON AND POSITIONS ASWELL.

FOR THEBUFFALO BILLS,THEY'VE FOUND A LOTMORE SUCCESS ONTHE GROUND THANLAST SEASON AND ITHAS TO DO WITH TWOPLAYERS WHO HAVEFORMED ARELATIONSHIP BOTHON AND OFF THEFIELD.FRANK GORE LOVESPLAYING IN BUFFALOMAN THE FANS HAVEBEEN GREATBUT YOU KNOW WHATHE LOVES EVENMORE?

SHOWINGROOKIWRUNNINGBACK DEVINSINGLETARY WHAT ITMEANS TO BE A PROTHE MAIN THING ILOVED ABOUT HIM ISHE'S VERYHUMBLE....YOU KNOWWHAT I'M SAYING?

VERYHUMBLE AND THAT'SWHEN I FELL IN LOVEWITH HIM MAN.....A FEW WEEKS AFTERSINGLETARY WASDRAFTED, GOREINVITED HIM TO WORKOUT TOGETHER IN THESUMMER -- SINGLETARYAGREED AND A SPECIALBOND WAS BORN<I WOULD SAY THIS ISLIKE THE BESTSITUATION....YOU KNOWEVERYTHING HAPPENSFOR A REASON SO IKNOW GOD PUT MEHERE FOR A REASOAND THIS IS DEFINITLEYTHE BEST SITUATIONLIKE EVERY ROOKIE --SINGLETARY HAD ALOT TO LEARN ON ANDOFF THE FIELD....BUTIF YOU ASK HISVETERANCOUNTERPART THELEARNING NEVERSTOPSHE'S 15-YEARS IN YOUKNOW WHAT I'M SAYINGBUT HE ASKSQUESTIONS LIKE ISHOULD BEASKING....MAKING SUREHE KNOWSEVERYTHING, MAKINGSURE HE'S VERYDETAILED SO THAT,DEFINITELY...BECAUSEMAYBE SOME GUYSWHEN THEY'RE VETSTHEY MIGHT FEEL LIKE IKNOW THIS, I KNOWTHAT, BUT HE'S ALWAYSSTILL TRYING TO FINDWAYS TO GET BETTERFOR GORE, THEREHAVE BEEN PLENTY OFLESSONS DURING HIS15-YEAR CAREER --BUT SOME STANDOUTJUST A LITTLE MOREAND THOSE ARE THETHINGS HE HOPES HECAN PASS ALONG TOTHE BILLS STARRUNNINGBACKDON'T GETCOMFORTABLE....JUSTKEEP YOUR HEADDOWN ANDWORK...WHENEVERTHEY ARE DOUBTINGYOU LIKE THEY HAVETHEY HAVE DONE INTHE PAST, KEEP THATIN YOUR MIND WHILEYOU'RE GRIDNING.......SINGLETARY SWEARSHE WON'T STOP THEGRIND.....AND IF HEDOES, YOU CAN BETGORE IS GOING TO LETHIM HEAR ITHE'S A GREAT KID, MAN.LIKE I SAID, I LOOK ATHIM AS A LITTLEBROTHER.

YOU KNOWFROM DAY ONE WEJUST CLICKED LIKETHAT.

SO I JUST WANTTO TRY TO SHOW HIMTHE ROPES ON ANDOFF THE FIELD MANAND FROM HERE ONOUT I'M GOING TO BE INHIS LIFE...ESPECIALLYPLAYING BALL YOUKNOW BECAUSE HE'SGOT IT.....HE JUSTNEEDS TO KEEP HISHEAD DOWN ANDGRIND AND I KNOW HEWILL BECAUSE I'MGOING TO KEEPCALLINGAND SINGLETARY WILANSWER.....BECAUSEWHEN A HALL OFFAMER GIVES YOUADVICE, YOU LISTENBUT WILL THAT ADVICEBE COMING FROM ATEAMMATE AGAINNEXT YEAR?THIS WORKED OUT SOWELL FOR YOU GUYSTHIS YEAR, RUN ITBACK AGAIN?

IS THATFAIR?

WE'LL SEE, WE'LLSEE......WE'VE GOT