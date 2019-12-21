Global  

Las Vegas fire leaves at least 6 dead, 13 injured -official

Las Vegas fire leaves at least 6 dead, 13 injured -official

Las Vegas fire leaves at least 6 dead, 13 injured -official

At least six people died and 13 were injured in a Las Vegas apartment fire, which was the 'worst fire fatality' in the Fire Department's history, according to an official.
Las Vegas fire leaves at least 6 dead, 13 injured -official

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue's Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski said some victims were being treated for smoke inhalation, multiple fractures and broken bones.

The blaze at a three-story apartment building was reportedly sparked inside an apartment on the first floor and was quickly put out.

But despite a speedy response from firefighters, Szymanski said "this is the worst fire fatality that we've had in the city of Las Vegas since the inception of the fire department."




