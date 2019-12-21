Everton and Arsenal draw 0-0 in front of new bosses Ancelotti and Arteta

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 21, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

EVERTON INTERIM MANAGER DUNCAN FERGUSON SPEAKING AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVERTON INTERIM MANAGER, DUNCAN FERGUSON, ON ADVICE TO CARLO ANCELOTTI, SAYING: "Well you know I cannot be saying too much to a legendary manager like that.

I'm sure he's got his innate opinions he'll know exactly, he's watched the games.

He's told me he's watched the last three or four games, he's been on the tapes and he's watched them all.

And he knows there's a good spirit there.

He's known there's a good base and I think you know he'll introduce his playing style into the team.

But, I'll be there to support him in any way I can.

I'll always support my boss, always." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVERTON INTERIM MANAGER, DUNCAN FERGUSON, ON WHAT CARLO ANCELOTTI SAID WHEN ADDRESSING THE PLAYERS AFTER THE GAME, SAYING: "Just an introduction really.

I'm sure he was very proud of the team today.

Of course we had him in the stands, that's going to give us a lift isn't it.

You know a new manager there and he's in the stands, so, that probably gave another ten yards to the team.

That probably helped us." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVERTON INTERIM MANAGER, DUNCAN FERGUSON, ON EVERTON'S LEAGUE POSITION, SAYING: "I think the league table doesn't lie.

So at the end of the day there's no point kidding our self.

End of the day we're in the bottom of the league.

So we've got to work extremely hard to get to the sixth or the eighth or the tenths.

So yeah, we've got to continue to work hard.

I'm sure they'll get recruitment in January and strengthen again.

You know the league table doesn't lie.

We are where we are." 5.

ARSENAL INTERIM MANAGER FREDDIE LJUNGBERG SPEAKING AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL INTERIM MANAGER, FREDDIE LJUNGBERG, ON ARSENAL, SAYING: "For me the important thing is we're Arsenal football club.

We need to have possession, we should keep the ball and dominate.

Of course, I know Everton were really, really strong with their long balls and their throw ins and their set pieces.

That was difficult, but that's what I take with us.

Then of course I know Mikel's (Arteta) a great, great coach and he will make us even better." 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL INTERIM MANAGER, FREDDIE LJUNGBERG, ON ARSENAL FUTURE, SAYING: "So, I've spoken to Mikel a little bit yesterday, of course a little bit today.

The club has said they want me to stay and of course I'm going to have a chat with him tomorrow." 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL INTERIM MANAGER, FREDDIE LJUNGBERG, ON MESUT OZIL, SAYING: "So for me I got asked after the game about Mesut.

He walked off the game (against Manchester City) and then he took his things (gloves) off and kicked it and the fans were not happy.

And I got asked about it and I said for me at Arsenal, that's not how we behave and that's what we do.

And I stand by that.

Mesut was injured but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to make a stance that that's not what I accept from an Arsenal football player." STORY: Everton were held to a 0-0 home draw by Arsenal on Saturday (December 21) in a dull Premier League clash, which took a back seat to both clubs naming new managers in a bid to revive their fortunes.

Carlo Ancelotti, named as the new Everton manager barely an hour before the kickoff, got a first glimpse of the Toffees from the directors' box as did Arsenal's new head coach Mikel Arteta who was appointed by the Gunners on Friday (December 20).

A battle of outgoing caretakers - Everton's Duncan Ferguson and Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg - failed to produce any fireworks with Everton having the upper hand in a tepid first half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the side-netting from a free kick and striker Cenk Tosun could not get any direction on a sharp low cross by Tom Davies as the home side dictated proceedings.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a superb reflex save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from close range shortly after the break before an almighty goalmouth scramble nearly resulted in an own goal at the other end.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the closing stages with Arsenal packing their defence to deal with a flurry of Everton crosses into their penalty area.

